Sustainment Enhancement at Fort Drum, NY

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Timothy Gossett, 548th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Sustainment Brigade, takes notes during a Human Resources Operations Branch Capabilities brief, Fort Drum, New York, July 25, 2024. This brief, aimed towards company grade officers, warrant officers and NCOs in the Branch and MOSs of 88, 89, 91, 92, and 94 series and intended to enhance Sustainment knowledge across the Division and increase readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amber Edwards.)

