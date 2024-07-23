Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Enhancement at Fort Drum, NY

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Edwards 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Timothy Gossett, 548th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Sustainment Brigade, takes notes during a Human Resources Operations Branch Capabilities brief, Fort Drum, New York, July 25, 2024. This brief, aimed towards company grade officers, warrant officers and NCOs in the Branch and MOSs of 88, 89, 91, 92, and 94 series and intended to enhance Sustainment knowledge across the Division and increase readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amber Edwards.)

    Sustainment training
    10th Mountain Division
    Climb to Glory

