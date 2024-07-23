Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Enhancement at Fort Drum, NY [Image 1 of 3]

    Sustainment Enhancement at Fort Drum, NY

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Edwards 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Cpt. Mark Herrick, Deputy of Supply and Services of the 10th Mountain Division, attends the Human Resources Operations Branch capabilities brief and DLA FEDMall Training, Fort Drum, New York, July 25, 2024. FEDMall is an eCommerce ordering system for the Department of Defense, federal, state, and authorized local agencies to search for and buy products from government reserves and commercial sources. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amber Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 17:04
    Photo ID: 8550596
    VIRIN: 240725-A-ET233-3634
    Resolution: 5233x3489
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainment Enhancement at Fort Drum, NY [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Amber Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Climb to Glory
    10th Mountain Division
    Sustainment Training

