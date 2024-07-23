Cpt. Mark Herrick, Deputy of Supply and Services of the 10th Mountain Division, attends the Human Resources Operations Branch capabilities brief and DLA FEDMall Training, Fort Drum, New York, July 25, 2024. FEDMall is an eCommerce ordering system for the Department of Defense, federal, state, and authorized local agencies to search for and buy products from government reserves and commercial sources. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amber Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 17:04 Photo ID: 8550596 VIRIN: 240725-A-ET233-3634 Resolution: 5233x3489 Size: 1.73 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustainment Enhancement at Fort Drum, NY [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Amber Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.