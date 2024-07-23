Sustainment Enhancement at Fort Drum, NY

10th Mountain Division company grade officers, warrant officers and NCOs in the Branch and MOSs of 88, 89, 91, 92, and 94 series attended a Sustainment Academy (Human Resources Operations Branch capabilities brief and Defense Logistics Agency, DLA, FEDMall Training), Fort Drum, New York, July 25, 2024. The DLA’s mission is to “deliver readiness and lethality to the Warfighter Always and support our nation through quality, proactive global logistics.” (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Amber Edwards)

