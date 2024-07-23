Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Enhancement at Fort Drum, NY [Image 2 of 3]

    Sustainment Enhancement at Fort Drum, NY

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Edwards 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    10th Mountain Division company grade officers, warrant officers and NCOs in the Branch and MOSs of 88, 89, 91, 92, and 94 series attended a Sustainment Academy (Human Resources Operations Branch capabilities brief and Defense Logistics Agency, DLA, FEDMall Training), Fort Drum, New York, July 25, 2024. The DLA’s mission is to “deliver readiness and lethality to the Warfighter Always and support our nation through quality, proactive global logistics.” (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Amber Edwards)

    This work, Sustainment Enhancement at Fort Drum, NY [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Amber Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

