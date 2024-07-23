Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training [Image 11 of 16]

    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S Navy Hospital Corpsman straps a simulated casualty to a portable stretcher for extract during force-on-force training in a simulated enemy compound at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 23, 2024. Charlie Co., BLT 1/5, partnered with Charlie Co., 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, to conduct platoon level force-on-force training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 20:43
    Photo ID: 8548651
    VIRIN: 240723-M-HP224-1311
    Resolution: 7657x5107
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOUT
    15th MEU
    Infantry
    Bellows
    BLT 1/5
    ULT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download