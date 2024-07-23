U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Malakai Racz, a rifleman assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds security prior to movement to a simulated enemy compound during force-on-force training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 23, 2024. Charlie Co., BLT 1/5, partnered with Charlie Co., 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, to conduct platoon level force-on-force training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 20:43
|Photo ID:
|8548669
|VIRIN:
|240723-M-HP224-1073
|Resolution:
|8110x5409
|Size:
|4.79 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.