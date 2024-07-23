Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training [Image 13 of 16]

    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, clear a building in a simulated enemy compound during force-on-force training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 23, 2024. Charlie Co., BLT 1/5, partnered with Charlie Co., 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, to conduct platoon level force-on-force training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 20:43
    Photo ID: 8548653
    VIRIN: 240723-M-HP224-1421
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training
    Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOUT
    15th MEU
    Infantry
    Bellows
    BLT 1/5
    ULT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download