Charlie vs. Charlie: BLT 1/5, 3d LCT Conduct Force on Force Training

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, don protective equipment in preparation for force-on-force training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 23, 2024. Charlie Co., BLT 1/5, partnered with Charlie Co., 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, to conduct platoon level force-on-force training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

