CH-47 lands on 15th Wing parade field

A CH-47 Chinook belonging to the U.S. Army 25th Combat Aviation Brigade takes off from the parade field on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, as U.S. Army rangers form up and prepare for their next objective July 24, 2024. A 15th Wing C-17 Globemaster III helped support the soldier’s high altitude low opening parachute training by providing transport to the drop zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

