CH-47 lands on 15th Wing parade field

A CH-47 Chinook belonging to the U.S. Army 25th Combat Aviation Brigade takes off from the parade field on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, as U.S. Army rangers form up and prepare for their next objective July 24, 2024. A 15th Wing C-17 Globemaster III helped support the soldier’s high altitude low opening parachute training by providing transport to the drop zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 20:32
|Photo ID:
|8548641
|VIRIN:
|240724-F-HW521-1068
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
