Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CH-47 lands on 15th Wing parade field [Image 4 of 4]

    CH-47 lands on 15th Wing parade field

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    A CH-47 Chinook belonging to the U.S. Army 25th Combat Aviation Brigade takes off from the parade field on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, as U.S. Army rangers form up and prepare for their next objective July 24, 2024. A 15th Wing C-17 Globemaster III helped support the soldier’s high altitude low opening parachute training by providing transport to the drop zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 20:32
    Photo ID: 8548641
    VIRIN: 240724-F-HW521-1068
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-47 lands on 15th Wing parade field [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CH-47 lands on 15th Wing parade field
    CH-47 lands on 15th Wing parade field
    CH-47 lands on 15th Wing parade field
    CH-47 lands on 15th Wing parade field

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pacaf
    ch-47
    ranger
    jbphh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download