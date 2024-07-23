CH-47 lands on 15th Wing parade field

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    A CH-47 Chinook belonging to the U.S. Army 25th Combat Aviation Brigade flies over Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, following the drop off of rangers from the 75th Ranger Regiment for their certification event July 24, 2024. The CH-47 is considered the world's fastest military helicopter with a maximum speed of 196 miles per hour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

