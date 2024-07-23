A CH-47 Chinook belonging to the U.S. Army 25th Combat Aviation Brigade flies over Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, following the drop off of rangers from the 75th Ranger Regiment for their certification event July 24, 2024. The CH-47 is considered the world's fastest military helicopter with a maximum speed of 196 miles per hour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 20:32 Photo ID: 8548640 VIRIN: 240724-F-HW521-1070 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.6 MB Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CH-47 lands on 15th Wing parade field [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.