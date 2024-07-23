Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CH-47 lands on 15th Wing parade field

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    A CH-47 Chinook belonging to the U.S. Army 25th Combat Aviation Brigade prepares to land on the parade field on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, as part of a high altitude low opening parachute certification event for soldiers in the 75th Ranger Regiment July 24, 2024. A 15th Wing C-17 Globemaster III helped support the soldier’s HALO training by providing transport to the drop zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 20:32
    TAGS

    pacaf
    ch-47
    ranger
    jbphh

