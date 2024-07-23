CH-47 lands on 15th Wing parade field

A CH-47 Chinook belonging to the U.S. Army 25th Combat Aviation Brigade sits on the parade field on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, as U.S. Army rangers offload in preparation for their next jump in a high altitude low opening parachute certification event July 24, 2024. A 15th Wing C-17 Globemaster III helped support the soldier’s HALO training by providing transport to the drop zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

