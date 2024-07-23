072324-N-AL214-072 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (July 23, 2024) Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, Chief
of Naval Personnel, thanks Sailors assigned to the Recruiting Operations Center for a job well
done during an official visit at Navy Recruiting Command. NRC consists of a command
headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve
more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest
quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass
Communication Specialist 2nd Class Unique Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 17:16
|Photo ID:
|8548412
|VIRIN:
|072324-N-AL214-1072
|Resolution:
|3852x2013
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VADM Cheeseman visits NRC [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Unique Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.