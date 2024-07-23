072324-N-AL214-072 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (July 23, 2024) Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, Chief

of Naval Personnel, thanks Sailors assigned to the Recruiting Operations Center for a job well

done during an official visit at Navy Recruiting Command. NRC consists of a command

headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve

more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest

quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass

Communication Specialist 2nd Class Unique Byrd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 17:16 Photo ID: 8548412 VIRIN: 072324-N-AL214-1072 Resolution: 3852x2013 Size: 1.33 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VADM Cheeseman visits NRC [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Unique Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.