    VADM Cheeseman visits NRC [Image 2 of 3]

    VADM Cheeseman visits NRC

    UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Unique Byrd 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    072324-N-AL214-072 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (July 23, 2024) Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, Chief
    of Naval Personnel, thanks Sailors assigned to the Recruiting Operations Center for a job well
    done during an official visit at Navy Recruiting Command. NRC consists of a command
    headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve
    more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest
    quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass
    Communication Specialist 2nd Class Unique Byrd)

