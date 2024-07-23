VADM Cheeseman visits NRC

072324-N-AL214-058 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (July 23, 2024) Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, Chief
of Naval Personnel, presents Robbie Powell, Operations Research Analyst for Navy Recruiting
Command, a coin for a job well done during an official visit at NRC. NRC consists of a
command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups
that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract
the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy (U.S. Navy
Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Unique Byrd)
