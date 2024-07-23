Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Unique Byrd 

    072324-N-AL214-086 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (July 23, 2024) Rear Adm. James Waters,
    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, briefs Vice Adm. Richard Cheeseman, Chief of Naval
    Personnel, on the Recruiting Operations Center during an official visit at NRC. NRC consists of
    a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups
    that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract
    the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy (U.S. Navy
    Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Unique Byrd)

    This work, VADM Cheeseman visit NRC [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Unique Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NRC
    Sailor
    USNavy
    RecruitCommand

