VADM Cheeseman visit NRC

072324-N-AL214-086 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (July 23, 2024) Rear Adm. James Waters,

Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, briefs Vice Adm. Richard Cheeseman, Chief of Naval

Personnel, on the Recruiting Operations Center during an official visit at NRC. NRC consists of

a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups

that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract

the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy (U.S. Navy

Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Unique Byrd)

