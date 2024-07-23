Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    40-Foot Tower [Image 5 of 5]

    40-Foot Tower

    FORT WILLIAMS, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Sandra M. Ramirez, Property Book Team Chief, assigned to the 76th Operational Response Command, repelled from a 40-foot tower during the annual training at Camp Williams, Utah, on May 9, 2024. At the rappel class, Soldiers receive a class from the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Utah Army National Guard, about skills and confidence to conduct rappelling safely and effectively.

    The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

