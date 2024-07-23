Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water Survival [Image 4 of 5]

    Water Survival

    DRAPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 76th Operational Response Command received a class in water survival during annual training at Draper Recreation Center, Utah, on May 7, 2023. Water survival training is a Soldier's essential skill for surviving in various water environments, including swimming techniques, water safety, survival floating, treading water, and basic rescue techniques.

    The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

