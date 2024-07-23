Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meritorious Service Medal [Image 2 of 5]

    Meritorious Service Medal

    FORT WILLIAMS, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Maj. Gen. Ernest Lintynski and Sgt. Maj. Jason E. Goodman, assigned to the 76th Operational Response Command, gave to 1st Sgt. Bruce Downard the Meritorious Service Medal during a ceremony on the last day of the annual training at Camp Williams, Utah, on May 9, 2024. Soldiers also received promotions and awards in the company of their families and members of the 76th Operational Response.

    The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 16:16
    Location: FORT WILLIAMS, UTAH, US
