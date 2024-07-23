Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friendly Football [Image 3 of 5]

    Friendly Football

    FORT WILLIAMS, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 76th Operational Response Command engaged in a friendly football and frisbee game during Physical Readiness Training morning at annual training in Camp Williams, Utah, on May 4, 2024.

    The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

