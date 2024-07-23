A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, takes off for Bomber Task Force Europe 24-4 July 20, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. While deployed, the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron will engage in joint strategic operations and collaborate with allies and partners to synchronize capabilities and ensure security commitments within the area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 11:40 Photo ID: 8547548 VIRIN: 240720-F-DY500-1151 Resolution: 6254x4169 Size: 1.44 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bomber Task Force Europe 24-4 Take off [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.