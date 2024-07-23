Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force Europe 24-4 Take off [Image 6 of 6]

    Bomber Task Force Europe 24-4 Take off

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, takes off for Bomber Task Force Europe 24-4 July 20, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. While deployed, the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron will engage in joint strategic operations and collaborate with allies and partners to synchronize capabilities and ensure security commitments within the area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 11:40
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
