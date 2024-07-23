Aircrew members from the 20th Bomb Squadron and 307th Bomb Wing prepare to load their gear on a B-52H Stratofortress July 20, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The Airmen are supporting Bomber Task Force Europe 24-4 alongside NATO allies to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 11:40 Photo ID: 8547547 VIRIN: 240720-F-DY500-1087 Resolution: 5260x3507 Size: 1.29 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bomber Task Force Europe 24-4 Take off [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.