Bomber Task Force Europe 24-4 Take off

An instructor pilot from the 20th Bomb Squadron prepares to board a B-52H Stratofortress in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 24-4 July 20, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. BTF operations are U.S. Strategic Command’s means of conducting Dynamic Force Employment in support of the Department of Defense’s National Defense Strategy at the direction of the President of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

Date Taken: 07.20.2024 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US