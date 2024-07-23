U.S. Army 1st Lt. Michael Russell, Division Tactical Command Post Logistics Liaison Officer, is promoted to captain by Brig. Gen. Jason Benson, Assistant Division Commander-Maneuver, both assigned to 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, May 27, 2024. The foundation of any organization is its people; the integrity of any organization, its effectiveness, and even its continued existence depends on its people. This is why people are USCENTCOM’s greatest asset. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Shannon Hanson)

