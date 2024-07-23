U.S. Army Spc. Georgia Olson, Battle Noncommissioned Officer, is awarded the Army Achievement Medal by Brig. Gen. Jason Benson, Assistant Division Commander-Maneuver, both assigned to 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, May 27, 2024. Olson received the AAM for exceptional meritorious service while assigned as Battle NCO supporting daily operations during the unit’s initial relief-in-place. All leaders have a duty to recognize hard work in support of USCENTCOM’s greatest asset: its people. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Shannon Hanson)

