    34th Infantry Divsision "Red Bulls" Awards and Promotion [Image 5 of 5]

    34th Infantry Divsision &quot;Red Bulls&quot; Awards and Promotion

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Capt. Shannon Hanson 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army 34th Infantry Division Soldiers, assigned to the Division Tactical Command Post, Task Force Spartan-Forward, stand for a group photo following awards and a promotion in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, May 27, 2024. The foundation of any organization is its people; the integrity of any organization, its effectiveness, and even its continued existence depends on its people. This is why people are USCENTCOM’s greatest asset. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Shannon Hanson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 06:04
    Photo ID: 8546979
    VIRIN: 240527-A-RP049-1005
    Resolution: 2000x1500
    Size: 606.74 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th Infantry Divsision "Red Bulls" Awards and Promotion [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Shannon Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

