U.S. Army 34th Infantry Division Soldiers, assigned to the Division Tactical Command Post, Task Force Spartan-Forward, stand for a group photo following awards and a promotion in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, May 27, 2024. The foundation of any organization is its people; the integrity of any organization, its effectiveness, and even its continued existence depends on its people. This is why people are USCENTCOM’s greatest asset. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Shannon Hanson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 06:04 Photo ID: 8546979 VIRIN: 240527-A-RP049-1005 Resolution: 2000x1500 Size: 606.74 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 34th Infantry Divsision "Red Bulls" Awards and Promotion [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Shannon Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.