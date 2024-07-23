U.S. Army Sgt. Spencer Hanna, Information Technology Specialist, is awarded the Army Achievement Medal by Brig. Gen. Jason Benson, Assistant Division Commander-Maneuver, both assigned to 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, May 27, 2024. Hanna received the AAM for exceptional meritorious service in facilitating the display of the air missile defense operating picture on April 13, 2024. All leaders have a duty to recognize hard work in support of USCENTCOM’s greatest asset: its people. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Shannon Hanson)
