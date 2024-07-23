Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    34th Infantry Divsision "Red Bulls" Awards and Promotion [Image 2 of 5]

    34th Infantry Divsision &quot;Red Bulls&quot; Awards and Promotion

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Capt. Shannon Hanson 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Sgt. Spencer Hanna, Information Technology Specialist, is awarded the Army Achievement Medal by Brig. Gen. Jason Benson, Assistant Division Commander-Maneuver, both assigned to 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, May 27, 2024. Hanna received the AAM for exceptional meritorious service in facilitating the display of the air missile defense operating picture on April 13, 2024. All leaders have a duty to recognize hard work in support of USCENTCOM’s greatest asset: its people. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Shannon Hanson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 06:05
    Photo ID: 8546976
    VIRIN: 240527-A-RP049-1002
    Resolution: 1500x2000
    Size: 380.29 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th Infantry Divsision "Red Bulls" Awards and Promotion [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Shannon Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    34th Infantry Divsision &quot;Red Bulls&quot; Awards and Promotion
    34th Infantry Divsision &quot;Red Bulls&quot; Awards and Promotion
    34th Infantry Divsision &quot;Red Bulls&quot; Awards and Promotion
    34th Infantry Divsision &quot;Red Bulls&quot; Awards and Promotion
    34th Infantry Divsision &quot;Red Bulls&quot; Awards and Promotion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    34th Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download