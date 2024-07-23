Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard completes successful rescue, tow of motor yacht Black Pearl 1 to the Republic of Palau [Image 6 of 9]

    U.S. Coast Guard completes successful rescue, tow of motor yacht Black Pearl 1 to the Republic of Palau

    PALAU

    07.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) launch the small boat after they drop the tow as they complete the rescue operation of the motor yacht Black Pearl 1 and the 11 crew aboard, ensuring its safe arrival and mooring in the Republic of Palau on July 22, 2024. At 11:22 a.m. ChST, the Oliver Henry crew transferred the Black Pearl's tow to the 75-foot Palau-flagged tug SSC Techall, just offshore Palau. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 04:47
    Photo ID: 8546943
    VIRIN: 240722-G-G0020-1488
    Resolution: 2500x1667
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    U.S. Coast Guard completes successful rescue, tow of motor yacht Black Pearl 1 to the Republic of Palau

    SAR
    Guam
    Rescue
    FRC
    WPC 1140
    Rematau

