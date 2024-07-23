U.S. Coast Guard completes successful rescue, tow of motor yacht Black Pearl 1 to the Republic of Palau

KOROR, Palau — In a demonstration of sound seamanship and dedication, the crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) completed the rescue operation of the motor yacht Black Pearl 1 and the 11 crew aboard, ensuring its safe arrival and mooring in the Republic of Palau on July 22, 2024.



"Wrapping up this tow and seeing the Black Pearl safely handed off in Palau was incredible, especially considering the size of that yacht. I'm proud of how the crew handled everything. They're creative problem solvers, come up with quick solutions on the fly, and they manage risks like pros. It's rewarding to see everyone work together seamlessly, ensuring we live up to our role as America's maritime first responder and a trusted partner in Oceania. It's moments like this that highlight the strength and dedication of the Oliver Henry crew," said Lt. Ray Cerrato, the USCGC Oliver Henry commanding officer.



At 11:22 a.m. ChST, the Oliver Henry crew transferred the Black Pearl's tow to the 75-foot Palau-flagged tug SSC Techall, just offshore Palau. This handover marked a pivotal moment in the operation, showcasing the coordination between multiple teams and assets to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved. By 12:30 p.m., the Black Pearl was securely moored in Palau, with the Oliver Henry following suit and mooring by 3:00 p.m.



Petty Officer 1st Class Juan Taijeron, a boatswain's mate who recently reported to Oliver Henry serving in several roles, including coxswain and quartermaster of the watch, reflected on the operation, "Setting up the tow on the Black Pearl was pivotal. My charter boat captain experience came in handy, but the unified efforts and mutual understanding between us and the Black Pearl's crew made it successful. As soon as we connected the tow, I reassured them, saying, 'Don't worry, guys, we're safe now; the Coast Guard has us in tow.' It was more than just completing a task; it was about building trust and lifting spirits amidst the adversity."



The rescue and assistance efforts undertaken by the crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry involved meticulous coordination and technical skill. Upon boarding the Black Pearl 1, the team initiated dewatering operations to manage flooding in the yacht's steering room. This process was crucial for preventing further damage and maintaining the vessel's stability. Additionally, the crew worked to stabilize the rudder and ensure the yacht was secure for towing. These efforts were critical in safeguarding the boat and crew during the long tow back to Palau.



"After safely boarding the Black Pearl, we quickly assessed and addressed the flooding in the steering room by setting up dewatering operations through a small opening in a crawl space. It was a textbook example of our training in action—managing to stabilize the situation despite the challenging conditions," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Rodgers, a machinery technician aboard Oliver Henry, recounting the critical moments of the rescue operation.



Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryder Nollan, a boatswain's mate who joined the crew five months ago and works in the deck department, part of the rescue and assistance team, also shared his experience: "Getting on the Black Pearl was a bit nerve-wracking but thrilling, especially as we maneuvered through swells that threatened to sweep us into the ocean. The boat was not in the best position as the swells were hitting it from the starboard side, so every swell water would come up and over the stern platform and be about two feet deep. The successful connection of the tow felt like a huge relief. It was a testament to the dedication and teamwork of everyone involved. Finally resting after seeing the tow securely in place was the best part, knowing we had successfully mitigated a dangerous situation through collective effort and precise execution."



The USCGC Oliver Henry's tow of the Black Pearl 1 lasted more than 28 hours. It covered more than 200 nautical miles from the Western Pacific to Koror, Palau, navigating challenging conditions, including 6-foot swells and strong winds.



"Once back aboard the Oliver Henry, my role shifted to overseeing the fantail during the towing evolution. Picking up the tow, especially in close proximity, always gets your adrenaline going. But the crew's training kicked in perfectly. We managed to pass the heaving line over and secure the boat in tow. In moments like these, you see the training pay off, making sure everything we do is spot on. Leading these evolutions, seeing everything come together safely—it's a great feeling," said Chief Petty Officer Carleton Kleinschrodt, a machinery technician and the engineering petty officer, detailing critical moments securing the tow aboard the Oliver Henry.



The operation highlights the skill and readiness of the U.S. Coast Guard and the effectiveness of international cooperation through systems like the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue (AMVER) program. The U.S.-flagged cargo vessel SLNC York arrived before Oliver Henry and remained on the scene until the U.S. Coast Guard arrived.



This operation was conducted in conjunction with the crew's regular patrol under Operation Rematau, which aims to bolster the security, safety, sovereignty, and economic prosperity of Oceania, aligning with U.S. national security objectives and promoting regional maritime good governance.



About USCGC Oliver Henry:

The USCGC Oliver Henry is part of the U.S. Coast Guard's Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter fleet. Named after Oliver T. Henry, Jr., a pioneering African American Coast Guard member, it is equipped to perform various missions, including search and rescue, national defense, and maritime law enforcement.



About Operation Rematau:

Operation Rematau is how U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia supports Operation Blue Pacific. These efforts include the patrols of the Fast Response Cutters. This initiative supports U.S. national security objectives by fostering maritime good governance and security within the Pacific region. "Rematau" translates to "people of the deep sea," echoing the deep ties and shared goals within the Pacific community.

