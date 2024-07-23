U.S. Coast Guard completes successful rescue, tow of motor yacht Black Pearl 1 to the Republic of Palau

The crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) tow the motor yacht Black Pearl 1 and the 11 crew aboard in the Pacific Ocean, ensuring its safe arrival and mooring in the Republic of Palau on July 22, 2024. At 11:22 a.m. ChST, the Oliver Henry crew transferred the Black Pearl's tow to the 75-foot Palau-flagged tug SSC Techall, just offshore Palau. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

