The crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) prepare to drop the tow as they complete the rescue operation of the motor yacht Black Pearl 1 and the 11 crew aboard, ensuring its safe arrival and mooring in the Republic of Palau on July 22, 2024. At 11:22 a.m. ChST, the Oliver Henry crew transferred the Black Pearl's tow to the 75-foot Palau-flagged tug SSC Techall, just offshore Palau. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 04:47
|Photo ID:
|8546941
|VIRIN:
|240722-G-G0020-7514
|Resolution:
|2500x1667
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|PW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
U.S. Coast Guard completes successful rescue, tow of motor yacht Black Pearl 1 to the Republic of Palau
No keywords found.