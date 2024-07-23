Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance in Cabécar, Costa Rica [Image 9 of 9]

    Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance in Cabécar, Costa Rica

    COSTA RICA

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CABÉCAR, Costa Rica (July 23, 2024) – U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class George Jimison prepares a vaccine for a dog under the direction of U.S. Army veterinary technicians in Cabécar, Costa Rica, during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in the U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 23:04
    Photo ID: 8546565
    VIRIN: 240723-N-FS061-1774
    Resolution: 3799x5699
    Size: 15.06 MB
    Location: CR
    CP24
    USNSBurlington
    continuingpromise

