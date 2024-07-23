Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance in Cabécar, Costa Rica

CABÉCAR, Costa Rica (July 23, 2024) – A young boy pets his dog while waiting for veterinary assistance from U.S. Army veterinary professionals collaborating with the Costa Rican National Animal Health Service (SENASA) in Cabécar, Costa Rica, during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in the U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 Location: CR