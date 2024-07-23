CABÉCAR, Costa Rica (July 23, 2024) – U.S. Army Maj. Crystal Lindaberry, a veterinarian with the 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support, left, observes Dr. Douglas Blanco, a veterinarian with the Costa Rican National Animal Health Service (SENASA), right, perform surgery on a dog in Cabécar, Costa Rica, during Continuing Promise 2024. By sharing knowledge and working together, Continuing Promise 2024 ensures regional partners can maintain regional stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 23:04 Photo ID: 8546563 VIRIN: 240723-N-FS061-1697 Resolution: 5103x3402 Size: 9.34 MB Location: CR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance in Cabécar, Costa Rica [Image 9 of 9], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.