Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance in Cabécar, Costa Rica

CABÉCAR, Costa Rica (July 23, 2024) – U.S. Army Pfc. Shahnawaz Peer administers anesthesia to a dog before surgery in Cabécar, Costa Rica, during Continuing Promise 2024. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners engage in the Caribbean and Central and South America as an enduring promise to promote friendship, partnership, solidarity, and collective security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

