240723-N-VW723-1550 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (July 23, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) transits the San Diego Bay, as seen from Cabrillo National Monument, San Diego, Calif., July 23, 2024. Ronald Reagan and crew are in the process of completing a homeport change, with USS George Washington (CVN 73) replacing the carrier as the forward-deployed U.S. Naval Forces Japan aircraft carrier at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Keenan Daniels)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 20:03 Photo ID: 8546320 VIRIN: 240723-N-VW723-1550 Resolution: 3273x1841 Size: 1.89 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives in San Diego [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 keenan daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.