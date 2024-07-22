240723-N-VW723-1677 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (July 23, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, July 23, 2024. Ronald Reagan and crew are in the process of completing a homeport change, with USS George Washington (CVN 73) replacing the carrier as the forward-deployed U.S. Naval Forces Japan aircraft carrier at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Keenan Daniels)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 20:03
|Photo ID:
|8546324
|VIRIN:
|240723-N-VW723-1677
|Resolution:
|5019x1660
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives in San Diego [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 keenan daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.