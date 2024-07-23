Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives in San Diego [Image 3 of 14]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class keenan daniels 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    240723-N-VW723-1351 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (July 23, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) transits the San Diego Bay, as seen from Cabrillo National Monument, San Diego, Calif., July 23, 2024. Ronald Reagan and crew are in the process of completing a homeport change, with USS George Washington (CVN 73) replacing the carrier as the forward-deployed U.S. Naval Forces Japan aircraft carrier at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Keenan Daniels)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 20:03
    Photo ID: 8546319
    VIRIN: 240723-N-VW723-1351
    Resolution: 3610x2031
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives in San Diego [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 keenan daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives in San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives in San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives in San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives in San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives in San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives in San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives in San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives in San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives in San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives in San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives in San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives in San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives in San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives in San Diego

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Hull Swap
    CNAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download