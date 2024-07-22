USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives in San Diego

240723-N-VW723-1728 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (July 23, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, July 23, 2024. Ronald Reagan and crew are in the process of completing a homeport change, with USS George Washington (CVN 73) replacing the carrier as the forward-deployed U.S. Naval Forces Japan aircraft carrier at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Keenan Daniels)

