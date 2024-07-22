Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From recruit to recruiter: Staff Sgt. Alyson Silidker

    From recruit to recruiter: Staff Sgt. Alyson Silidker

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alyson Silidker, 344th Recruiting Squadron enlisted accessions recruiter, smiles in her office at the San Angelo Air Force Recruiting office in San Angelo, Texas, July 3, 2024. Silidker has a passion for ensuring that her recruits are set up for success in their Air Force careers by pairing them with a job that fits them best. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 15:26
    VIRIN: 240716-F-SA938-1022
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
