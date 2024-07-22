From recruit to recruiter: Staff Sgt. Alyson Silidker

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Recruiters are more than just a gateway between civilian and military life; they are the driving force behind many individuals' dreams of serving their country. These dedicated professionals provide crucial information about career opportunities, benefits, and training programs, guiding recruits to find their place within the Air Force. Their role begins even before the enlistment process; it starts the moment someone steps into their office. For many, recruiters offer the first glimpse into military life.

Staff Sgt. Alyson Silidker, 344th Recruiting Squadron enlisted accessions recruiter, began her journey 12 years ago when she graduated from a boarding school in Oregon. Silidker, originally from New Hope, Pennsylvania, didn’t have a plan after graduation. She knew she was ready to start her adult life but didn’t know where the starting line was. She went home to reconnect with friends and family but didn’t feel connected with their ideas for their lives—she wanted something more.

"The Air Force provided me the opportunity to reach a level that I didn’t think I could," Silidker explained. "I wanted to make something of myself, to have a family, to travel. Joining the Air Force was my way of leveling up and setting myself up for success."

Her career began as a services specialist at Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany, then at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. However, her time at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, truly shaped her career. There, she discovered her passion for supporting young Airmen.

At Langley, Silidker served as a First Term Enlisted Center instructor, playing a pivotal role in the in-processing of Airmen at their first duty station. She took the textbook knowledge Airmen received during Basic Military Training and Technical Training and helped them apply these skills to real-life situations, teaching them how to transition from the training environment.

"It was incredible to meet all these new Airmen and let them know that I could help set them on a successful career path," Silidker said with a smile. "My favorite part was sitting down with them, offering a new perspective or motivation to succeed, regardless of their background."

Reflecting on her career, Silidker fondly recalls her time spent working with and caring for her Airmen. She dedicated herself to improving and updating Airmen development programs, ensuring they had the necessary resources to thrive. By sharing her knowledge and experiences, she ensured they had access to the benefits the Air Force offers. This experience was the catalyst that pushed her towards recruiting.

She wanted to be on the front lines of engaging with potential recruits and making sure they were pursuing a path that was beneficial for them based on their goals and aspirations.

“I wanted to take a step back and make sure all of the Airmen coming in wanted to be here and that they were set up for success in their career,” Silidker explained.

The Air Force has supported Silidker through the hardships of being a single parent, a global pandemic, and everything in between. Serving provides her with a sense of personal stability, financially and mentally. Though it comes with its own obstacles, such as being separated from family and missing milestones, she knows that the life she’s working towards and her sacrifices have their own rewards. She can provide for her son while instilling a sense of accomplishment in herself. For Silidker, the end goal of making what she does a career, retiring and knowing she provided a life for herself and her son makes the challenges worth it.

“In the end, it pays off. Everything moves so fast, but I don’t regret it for a second,” she said with a smile. “I do miss my family, but no matter where you go, that’ll happen. I know that I’m doing something with a purpose.”

Outside the recruiting office, Siliker goes home to her family, her boyfriend and their sons. They enjoy traveling and experiencing new things like go-kart racing in San Antonio and are always looking for new activities in or around San Angelo.

The Air Force has allowed her and her family to thrive and pursue her personal and professional goals, something she strived for even at a young age. As a recruiter, she can offer those same opportunities to individuals looking for the same sense of stability and belonging she sought at 19, which led her to join 12 years ago.

“It is my goal to ensure that everyone that walks into my office is well informed and provided with the necessary tools to become a successful member of our Air Force,” Silidker stated.

