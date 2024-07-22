Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 15:26 Photo ID: 8545656 VIRIN: 240717-F-SA938-5704 Resolution: 828x853 Size: 187.56 KB Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, From recruit to recruiter: Staff Sgt. Alyson Silidker [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madi Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.