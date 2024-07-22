U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alyson Silidker poses with her son, Trey, for a photo. Silidker is placed in San Angelo as an enlisted accessions recruiter. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 15:26
|Photo ID:
|8545656
|VIRIN:
|240717-F-SA938-5704
|Resolution:
|828x853
|Size:
|187.56 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From recruit to recruiter: Staff Sgt. Alyson Silidker [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madi Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From recruit to recruiter: Staff Sgt. Alyson Silidker
Goodfellow Air Force Base