U.S. Air Force Airmen stand in formation during their Basic Military Training graduation at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 2012. Staff Sgt. Alyson Silidker has served for 12 years and plans on retiring after 20. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 15:26 Photo ID: 8545659 VIRIN: 240717-F-SA938-7638 Resolution: 1005x767 Size: 237.36 KB Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From recruit to recruiter: Staff Sgt. Alyson Silidker [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madi Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.