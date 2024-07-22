86 MXG passes the wrench to new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Buckley, incoming 86th Maintenance Group commander, second from right, assumes command of the 86 MXG, from Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein, Air Base, Germany, July 22, 2024. The 86 MXG accomplishes all aspects of aircraft and equipment maintenance to fulfill the wing's airlift, contingency, and mission support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Oiler)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 08:52
|Photo ID:
|8544978
|VIRIN:
|240722-F-RT830-1092
|Resolution:
|5172x3441
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
