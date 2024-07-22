U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, presents Col. Robert B. Blake, 86th Maintenance Group outgoing commander, with a Legion of Merit certificate during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein, Air Base, Germany, July 22, 2024. Williams spoke of Blake and his accomplishments while leading the 86 MXG Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Oiler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 08:52 Photo ID: 8544977 VIRIN: 240722-F-RT830-1072 Resolution: 4271x2842 Size: 664.31 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 MXG passes the wrench to new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.