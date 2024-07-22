86 MXG passes the wrench to new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert B. Blake, 86th Maintenance Group outgoing commander, renders a final salute to the 86 MXG Airmen during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 22, 2024. The 86 MXG is composed of three squadrons and nearly 1,000 Airmen, civilians and contractors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Oiler)

