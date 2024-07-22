U.S. Air Force Col. Buckley, incoming 86th Maintenance Group commander, renders a first salute during the 86 MXG change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 22, 2024. The 86 MXG is composed of three squadrons and nearly 1,000 Airmen, civilians and contractors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Oiler)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 08:52
|Photo ID:
|8544980
|VIRIN:
|240722-F-RT830-1103
|Resolution:
|5194x3456
|Size:
|652.51 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 86 MXG passes the wrench to new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.