    UH-60 Black Hawk Crew Chief Represents the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade at the Farnborough International Airshow [Image 3 of 3]

    UH-60 Black Hawk Crew Chief Represents the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade at the Farnborough International Airshow

    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.23.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Justin A. Naylor 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Spc. Tydal Sugar, a UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief with the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares his aircraft before the start of daily events at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 23, 2024. Sugar was part of a select group of Soldiers from the 12th CAB who participated in this large trade show.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    VIRIN: 240723-A-WG307-3672
    EUCOM
    Farnborough International Airshow
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

