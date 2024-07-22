UH-60 Black Hawk Crew Chief Represents the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade at the Farnborough International Airshow

When his parents named him Tydal Wave Sugar, they had to know he was destined to make a splash. Now, a UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief serving with the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, Spc. Tydal Sugar is part of a select group of 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers taking part in the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 22-26, 2024.



“It’s always been a dream of mine to go to the U.K.,” said Sugar, a Clearwater, Florida, native. “I was so excited. You can ask my pilots; for the past two weeks, I’ve been preparing the aircraft to come out here and look good and represent the 12th CAB.”



The FIA is one of the largest trade shows in Europe and focuses on space, defense, sustainability, innovation, future flight, and workforce development. This year, the FIA comprises more than 1,200 exhibitors from more than 40 countries worldwide. Attendance is expected to exceed 70,000 from more than 100 countries, including an expected 250 civil, military, and space delegations, along with more than 1,000 accredited media outlets.



For Sugar, this event is a chance to talk about what he loves: his Black Hawk.



"It’s a really neat experience,” he said. “I love talking about the Black Hawk. I can talk about it for hours.”



Already, Sugar has had the opportunity to talk to delegations from around the world and even showed off his Black Hawk to Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall.



“The reception from everyone has been that they really love it,” said Sugar. “We let them take pictures in the cockpit and cabin. It’s been nothing but smiles.”



Watching this junior Soldier interact with senior civilian and military leaders has been inspiring for the pilots working alongside Sugar during the FIA.



"He has represented the crew and 12th CAB very well,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Yilander, a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot. “He is our senior crew chief, so he is a wealth of knowledge. He’s been able to answer any questions the delegates have had.”



Yilander said that before the event, Sugar took charge of preparing the aircraft and equipment for the crew’s trip from Germany, where they are stationed, to the U.K.



“He is in charge of what happens in the back of the aircraft through and through,” said Yilander. “Getting troops on and off the aircraft is our bread and butter, and he does it without any issues. He knows the most about what happens in the back of the aircraft, where we make our money.”



For Sugar, the FIA is just one of many opportunities that 12th the CAB has provided to travel the world and share his love of Army aviation.



“Since I’ve been in the 12th CAB, they have allowed me to go to so many places,” said Sugar. “I’ve been to Scotland, Ghana, Greece, the Netherlands, Italy, and just really all around Europe. I’m forever grateful for it."



As Sugar travels the world, he is reminded that he follows in the footsteps of great service members before him, including his grandparents, his father, and an uncle currently serving in the U.S. Space Force. Through his service, Sugar now has the chance to carve his path and follow his dreams.



“I really wanted to join the military to broaden my horizons and travel the world to see what there is to see,” he said. “I always loved helicopters and the feeling of flight. Being up in the air is just insane to me. I love aviation as a whole, but the stuff you can do in helicopters is just amazing.”



For those thinking of a career in Army aviation, Sugar has some thoughts.



“If someone I knew was considering joining the Army, I would definitely say to do it,” Sugar said. “It’s a huge turning point in your life and will definitely make you better. I appreciate the 12th CAB and everything I’ve been able to do in my Army career so far. Not many people even leave their hometown, and I’ve already gotten to travel the world.”



Throughout the remainder of the FIA, Sugar will serve as a subject matter expert on his aircraft alongside his fellow crew members and military members from the Air Force and Navy. Other equipment from the U.S. at this event includes an F-35 Lighting II, two F-16 Fighting Falcons, a P-8 Poseidon, and an MQ-9A Reaper. For the 12th CAB representatives here, the FIA is a chance to show what makes Army aviation unique to a global audience and to share their love of Army aviation with the world.

