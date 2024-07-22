UH-60 Black Hawk Crew Chief Represents the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade at the Farnborough International Airshow

U.S. Army Spc. Tydal Sugar, a UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief with the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, talks about his aircraft to a delegate at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 23, 2024. Sugar served as a subject matter expert on the UH-60 Black Hawk and briefed various civilian and military delegations from around the world during the FIA.

