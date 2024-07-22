UH-60 Black Hawk Crew Chief Represents the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade at the Farnborough International Airshow

U.S. Army Spc. Tydal Sugar, a UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief with the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares his aircraft before daily activities begin at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 23, 2024. Sugar was part of a select group of 12th CAB Soldiers that took part in the FIA to showcase Army aviation and to share their personal experiences.

