    APS-2 expert who helped open Dülmen worksite in 2016 back at site leading multiple missions [Image 4 of 5]

    DULMEN, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, GERMANY

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Anthony Miller is the quality assurance supervisor at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany. He transitioned from working in Grafenwöhr with the old European Activity Sets, the precursor to APS-2, to Dülmen in 2016 and started working for the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    APS-2 expert who helped open D&uuml;lmen worksite in 2016 back at site leading multiple missions

