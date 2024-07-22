Anthony Miller is the quality assurance supervisor at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany. He transitioned from working in Grafenwöhr with the old European Activity Sets, the precursor to APS-2, to Dülmen in 2016 and started working for the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 01:43 Photo ID: 8544548 VIRIN: 240723-A-SM279-6238 Resolution: 3987x2877 Size: 1.99 MB Location: DULMEN, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, DE Hometown: GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, APS-2 expert who helped open Dülmen worksite in 2016 back at site leading multiple missions [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.